Central heat and air, new carpet, new kitchen tile, new vinyl in bathrooms, new countertops, new baseboard, small private yard, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, off street parking. Water and garbage paid.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have any available units?
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have?
Some of 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.