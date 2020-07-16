All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

921 West Sacramento Avenue - B

921 West Sacramento Avenue · (530) 893-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

921 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Central heat and air, new carpet, new kitchen tile, new vinyl in bathrooms, new countertops, new baseboard, small private yard, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, off street parking. Water and garbage paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have any available units?
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have?
Some of 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
921 West Sacramento Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 921 West Sacramento Avenue - B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with BalconiesChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryersChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oroville, CARed Bluff, CALinda, CAMarysville, CA
Anderson, CAGridley, CALake Wildwood, CA
Oroville East, CAYuba City, CALake California, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity