629 West 2nd Avenue - 4

Amenities
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets. Dining area has sliding glass door providing natural light and opens to fenced yard. Laundry onsite, master bath en suite, central heat and air. 12-month lease, Renters Insurance Required. Pets considered with additional monthly $50.00 pet rent, Breed restrictions apply, 2 pet max.