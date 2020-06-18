All apartments in Chico
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

629 West 2nd Avenue - 4

629 W 2nd Ave · (530) 809-4874
Location

629 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 29

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Only 2 blocks to CSUC! This luxuriously upgraded townhouse offers hardwood floors, two tone paint, bathroom vanities with sink bowls on top! Large kitchen with dishwasher , refrigerator , stove and tons of cabinets. Dining area has sliding glass door providing natural light and opens to fenced yard. Laundry onsite, master bath en suite, central heat and air. 12-month lease, Renters Insurance Required. Pets considered with additional monthly $50.00 pet rent, Breed restrictions apply, 2 pet max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have any available units?
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 629 West 2nd Avenue - 4 has units with air conditioning.
