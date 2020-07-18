Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

322 Mansion - 322 Available 08/01/20 Best Location in town!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps to CSUS. Lots of charm, tree lined street .

$700 per bedroom. The master bedroom is huge and has its own bath. The flooring is new and the kitchen has been redone and is beautiful. New fridge. New insulated windows. Spacious, ceiling fans, closet space, the old floor gas heater in the main room heats the whole house, AC units cool the house well. Washer/dryer. On-property parking as well as street permit parking. Water and garbage included. Fresh paint.



Please take a look at the walk through video.



(RLNE5896556)