Chico, CA
322 Mansion
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

322 Mansion

322 Mansion Avenue · (530) 899-2296
Location

322 Mansion Avenue, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Mansion - 322 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
322 Mansion - 322 Available 08/01/20 Best Location in town!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps to CSUS. Lots of charm, tree lined street .
Best Location in town.
$700 per bedroom. The master bedroom is huge and has its own bath. The flooring is new and the kitchen has been redone and is beautiful. New fridge. New insulated windows. Spacious, ceiling fans, closet space, the old floor gas heater in the main room heats the whole house, AC units cool the house well. Washer/dryer. On-property parking as well as street permit parking. Water and garbage included. Fresh paint.

Please take a look at the walk through video.

(RLNE5896556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Mansion have any available units?
322 Mansion has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Mansion have?
Some of 322 Mansion's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Mansion currently offering any rent specials?
322 Mansion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Mansion pet-friendly?
No, 322 Mansion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 322 Mansion offer parking?
Yes, 322 Mansion offers parking.
Does 322 Mansion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Mansion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Mansion have a pool?
No, 322 Mansion does not have a pool.
Does 322 Mansion have accessible units?
No, 322 Mansion does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Mansion have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Mansion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Mansion have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Mansion has units with air conditioning.
