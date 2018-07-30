211 Sycamore Drive - 211

Amenities
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal dining, side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, gas stove, lots of storage and lath and plaster insulator walls. Major Appliances provided but not warranted. 12 month lease required. Renters Insurance required, Pet considered with additional $50.00 pet rent, Breed Restrictions Apply.