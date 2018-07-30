All apartments in Chico
Last updated June 19 2020

211 Sycamore Drive - 211

211 Sycamore Drive · (530) 809-4874
Location

211 Sycamore Drive, Chico, CA 95973

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Remodeled country home with retro accents! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath features views of the fields around it, large yard, covered RV parking, cul-de-sac location, well water, beautiful diamond pattern 16 in tile, Bar, formal dining, side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, gas stove, lots of storage and lath and plaster insulator walls. Major Appliances provided but not warranted. 12 month lease required. Renters Insurance required, Pet considered with additional $50.00 pet rent, Breed Restrictions Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have any available units?
211 Sycamore Drive - 211 has a unit available for $1,864 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have?
Some of 211 Sycamore Drive - 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 currently offering any rent specials?
211 Sycamore Drive - 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 is pet friendly.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 offer parking?
Yes, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 does offer parking.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have a pool?
No, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 does not have a pool.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have accessible units?
No, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Sycamore Drive - 211 has units with air conditioning.
