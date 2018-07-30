Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location!

Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner

Close to Chico State

Suburban Neighborhood

Exterior Beauty!

Huge fully fenced back yard with gated, off-street parking

Interior Charm!

Designer's choice paint

Wood flooring in main living areas

Carpet and vinyl flooring in bedrooms/bathrooms

Ceiling fans in each bedroom

Interior laundry room

Washer/dryer included!

Central Heating and Cooling

Front landscaping included.

Pets considered with increased rent



