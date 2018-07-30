All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 1267 Warner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
1267 Warner Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1267 Warner Street

1267 Warner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1267 Warner Street, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location!
Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner
Close to Chico State
Suburban Neighborhood
Exterior Beauty!
Huge fully fenced back yard with gated, off-street parking
Interior Charm!
Designer's choice paint
Wood flooring in main living areas
Carpet and vinyl flooring in bedrooms/bathrooms
Ceiling fans in each bedroom
Interior laundry room
Washer/dryer included!
Central Heating and Cooling
Front landscaping included.
Pets considered with increased rent

(RLNE2957669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Warner Street have any available units?
1267 Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 1267 Warner Street have?
Some of 1267 Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Warner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Warner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Warner Street is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Warner Street does offer parking.
Does 1267 Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 Warner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Warner Street have a pool?
No, 1267 Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 1267 Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Warner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1267 Warner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico