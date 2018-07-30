Amenities
1267 Warner Street Available 08/17/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home - Location, Location, Location!
Ideal location on the corner of 4th Avenue and Warner
Close to Chico State
Suburban Neighborhood
Exterior Beauty!
Huge fully fenced back yard with gated, off-street parking
Interior Charm!
Designer's choice paint
Wood flooring in main living areas
Carpet and vinyl flooring in bedrooms/bathrooms
Ceiling fans in each bedroom
Interior laundry room
Washer/dryer included!
Central Heating and Cooling
Front landscaping included.
Pets considered with increased rent
(RLNE2957669)