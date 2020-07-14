All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 1114 Nord Avenue 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
1114 Nord Avenue 7
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

1114 Nord Avenue 7

1114 Nord Avenue · (530) 566-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 Nord Avenue #7 · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Ready July 10th! 3 Bedroom in Gated Community with Pool Near CSUC and Shopping - $1345/month $2020 Deposit 1 year lease. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo #7. This downstairs unit offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate/tile floors, washer/dryer, central heat & air, newer cabinets, carpet and lighting, ceiling fans, patio with storage. Close to CSUC.

Garbage & landscaping included with rent.
*Renters insurance is required
*$10 additional filter charge per month paid with rent
*Video is of next door unit and has different flooring but exact layout!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have any available units?
1114 Nord Avenue 7 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have?
Some of 1114 Nord Avenue 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Nord Avenue 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Nord Avenue 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Nord Avenue 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 offer parking?
No, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 has a pool.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have accessible units?
No, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Nord Avenue 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1114 Nord Avenue 7 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1114 Nord Avenue 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with BalconyChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity