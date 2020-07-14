1114 Nord Avenue 7

Amenities
Ready July 10th! 3 Bedroom in Gated Community with Pool Near CSUC and Shopping - $1345/month $2020 Deposit 1 year lease. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo #7. This downstairs unit offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate/tile floors, washer/dryer, central heat & air, newer cabinets, carpet and lighting, ceiling fans, patio with storage. Close to CSUC.
Garbage & landscaping included with rent.
*Renters insurance is required
*$10 additional filter charge per month paid with rent
*Video is of next door unit and has different flooring but exact layout!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2284487)