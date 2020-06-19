Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1061 Warner Street have any available units?
1061 Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 1061 Warner Street have?
Some of 1061 Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Warner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.