Chico, CA
1061 Warner Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1061 Warner Street

Location

1061 Warner Street, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Warner Street have any available units?
1061 Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 1061 Warner Street have?
Some of 1061 Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Warner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Warner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Warner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 1061 Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Warner Street does offer parking.
Does 1061 Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Warner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Warner Street have a pool?
No, 1061 Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 1061 Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Warner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Warner Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1061 Warner Street has units with air conditioning.
