1061 Warner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 4 bedroom home near Chico State. Updated and remodeled in 2014, this split floor plan 4-bed/2-bath house is close to Chico State. Amenities include; off street parking, washer/dryer, central heat/air, and tile flooring.