1019 Mechoopda Street - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NOW LEASING FOR SUMMER 2020*******

Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft. of living space ! Each bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk and dresser!

An open concept kitchen - living room with all the modern conveniences, including a 20 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, stove and oven, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The apartment comes with central heat and A/C, a full size washer and dryer, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. The best amenity of all is being able to roll out of bed and be in your classroom in as little as 5 minutes! Call us for a tour today!

12 Month lease required. No pets please. Renters insurance required.