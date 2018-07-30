All apartments in Chico
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1019 Mechoopda Street - 2

1019 Mechoopda Street · (530) 809-4874
Location

1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NOW LEASING FOR SUMMER 2020*******
Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft. of living space ! Each bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk and dresser!
An open concept kitchen - living room with all the modern conveniences, including a 20 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, stove and oven, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The apartment comes with central heat and A/C, a full size washer and dryer, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. The best amenity of all is being able to roll out of bed and be in your classroom in as little as 5 minutes! Call us for a tour today!
12 Month lease required. No pets please. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

