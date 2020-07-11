Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Cherryland, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cherryland apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
12 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Cherryland
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Cherryland
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
17 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Results within 10 miles of Cherryland
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
38 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Brookvale
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cherryland, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cherryland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cherryland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

