All apartments in Charter Oak
Find more places like 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charter Oak, CA
/
4537 N Linda Terrace Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

4537 N Linda Terrace Drive

4537 North Linda Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4537 North Linda Terrace Drive, Charter Oak, CA 91722
Charter Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single story home in Covina! Open Living room, kitchen and dining room. Spacious 2 bedrooms and big master suite! Larger backyard perfect for entertaining. 2 Car garage and long driveway for parking. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have any available units?
4537 N Linda Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
Is 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4537 N Linda Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charter Oak.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAGlendora, CACitrus, CACovina, CASan Dimas, CAAzusa, CAPomona, CA
Walnut, CALa Verne, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CAMonrovia, CABaldwin Park, CAChino Hills, CAHacienda Heights, CAClaremont, CARowland Heights, CAWhittier, CAChino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles