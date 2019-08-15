4537 North Linda Terrace Drive, Charter Oak, CA 91722 Charter Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single story home in Covina! Open Living room, kitchen and dining room. Spacious 2 bedrooms and big master suite! Larger backyard perfect for entertaining. 2 Car garage and long driveway for parking. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive have any available units?
4537 N Linda Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
Is 4537 N Linda Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4537 N Linda Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.