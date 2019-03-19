Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charter Oak
Find more places like 20108 E Stephanie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charter Oak, CA
/
20108 E Stephanie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20108 E Stephanie Drive
20108 East Stephanie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20108 East Stephanie Drive, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This quit area house offer 3 room and 2 bath, nice floor plan, bright and space . close to charter oak high school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have any available units?
20108 E Stephanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charter Oak, CA
.
Is 20108 E Stephanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20108 E Stephanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20108 E Stephanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charter Oak
.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive offer parking?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have a pool?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Glendora, CA
Citrus, CA
Covina, CA
San Dimas, CA
Azusa, CA
Pomona, CA
Walnut, CA
La Verne, CA
Duarte, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Monrovia, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Claremont, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Whittier, CA
Chino, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles