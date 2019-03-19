All apartments in Charter Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20108 E Stephanie Drive

20108 East Stephanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20108 East Stephanie Drive, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This quit area house offer 3 room and 2 bath, nice floor plan, bright and space . close to charter oak high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have any available units?
20108 E Stephanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
Is 20108 E Stephanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20108 E Stephanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20108 E Stephanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charter Oak.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive offer parking?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have a pool?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20108 E Stephanie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20108 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
