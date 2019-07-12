19553 E. Cienaga Ave - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom

2 bathroom

Dining area

Kitchen

Gas stove

Dishwasher

Living room



Please Note: Photos are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.



Bathroom tile flooring

Kitchen tile flooring

Living room/Bedrooms wood laminate flooring



Small back patio



Gated Community



Laundry facilities on site



2 covered parking spaces



$1695 rent

$1695 security deposit depending on credit



Tenant pays gas/electric/cable

Owner pays water/trash



Available August 20th

Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region. The population was 47,796 at the 2010 census, up from 46,837 at the 2000 census.



The city's slogan, "One Mile Square and All There", was coined when the incorporated area of the city was only (some say slightly less than) one square mile, making it the smallest city in area in the country.