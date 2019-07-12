19553 E. Cienaga Ave - 1

Amenities
2 bedroom
2 bathroom
Dining area
Kitchen
Gas stove
Dishwasher
Living room
Please Note: Photos are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.
Bathroom tile flooring
Kitchen tile flooring
Living room/Bedrooms wood laminate flooring
Small back patio
Gated Community
Laundry facilities on site
2 covered parking spaces
$1695 rent
$1695 security deposit depending on credit
Tenant pays gas/electric/cable
Owner pays water/trash
Available August 20th
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region. The population was 47,796 at the 2010 census, up from 46,837 at the 2000 census.
The city's slogan, "One Mile Square and All There", was coined when the incorporated area of the city was only (some say slightly less than) one square mile, making it the smallest city in area in the country.