Prime opportunity to live in Cerritos! Incredibly well-maintained Cerritos home, with easy access to the Los Cerritos Center, surrounding eateries, and more! Three minute drive to Bragg Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have any available units?
19726 Lusk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 19726 Lusk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19726 Lusk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.