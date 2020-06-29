All apartments in Cerritos
19726 Lusk Avenue

19726 Lusk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19726 Lusk Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Prime opportunity to live in Cerritos! Incredibly well-maintained Cerritos home, with easy access to the Los Cerritos Center, surrounding eateries, and more! Three minute drive to Bragg Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have any available units?
19726 Lusk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 19726 Lusk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19726 Lusk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19726 Lusk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue offer parking?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have a pool?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19726 Lusk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19726 Lusk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

