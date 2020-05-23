All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 18715 Kings Row Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
18715 Kings Row Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

18715 Kings Row Avenue

18715 Kings Row Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18715 Kings Row Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious & bright family room with high ceiling.
Conveniently located to shopping and Freeway access.
Please call Boon at (562) 412-7817 for appointment to see.
Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have any available units?
18715 Kings Row Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 18715 Kings Row Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18715 Kings Row Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 Kings Row Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue offer parking?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have a pool?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18715 Kings Row Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18715 Kings Row Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine