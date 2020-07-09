18601 Del Rio Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This newly remodeled single story front unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a spacious living room and cozy fireplace. This unit offers a master bedroom with bathroom, central heating and air, a shared patio, 1 car garage plus 1 parking space, and an on-site laundry facility. Trash and water is included. Must see clean and quiet unit located in a cul de sac near schools, parks, and shopping centers. Will not last!



For showing appointments please call (562)421-9341.

To apply online please visit our website www.wrateam.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/10/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.