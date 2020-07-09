All apartments in Cerritos
18601 Del Rio Place

18601 Del Rio Place · No Longer Available
Location

18601 Del Rio Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly remodeled single story front unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a spacious living room and cozy fireplace. This unit offers a master bedroom with bathroom, central heating and air, a shared patio, 1 car garage plus 1 parking space, and an on-site laundry facility. Trash and water is included. Must see clean and quiet unit located in a cul de sac near schools, parks, and shopping centers. Will not last!

For showing appointments please call (562)421-9341.
To apply online please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/10/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 Del Rio Place have any available units?
18601 Del Rio Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18601 Del Rio Place have?
Some of 18601 Del Rio Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18601 Del Rio Place currently offering any rent specials?
18601 Del Rio Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 Del Rio Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18601 Del Rio Place is pet friendly.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place offer parking?
Yes, 18601 Del Rio Place offers parking.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18601 Del Rio Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place have a pool?
No, 18601 Del Rio Place does not have a pool.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place have accessible units?
No, 18601 Del Rio Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18601 Del Rio Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18601 Del Rio Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18601 Del Rio Place does not have units with air conditioning.

