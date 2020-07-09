All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM

17639 Antonio Avenue

17639 Antonio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17639 Antonio Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Very quite and nice neighborhood. clean and airy, big back yard with fruit trees. Walk to Cerritos Elementary School.Close to 91 & 5 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have any available units?
17639 Antonio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 17639 Antonio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17639 Antonio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17639 Antonio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue offer parking?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have a pool?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17639 Antonio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17639 Antonio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

