Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

2 bedroom, 2 story condo, has private patio, dining room, single car garage and designated parking space. Lots of street parking but observe

street sweeping days and times. Location is well sought for, near ABC schools, grade schools and high schools. Near grocery stores, freeway access,

near business offices and restaurants. Close to Cerritos Parks.

The Cerritos Villas has 3 swimming pools, 1 clubhouse. The laundry room is dedicated to 4 units.