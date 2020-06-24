Rent Calculator
13751 E. Palm St.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:05 AM
13751 E. Palm St.
13751 Palm St
·
No Longer Available
Location
13751 Palm St, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$3,000. MONTH, $5,000. SECURITY DEPOSIT. 5 bed, 3 baths, 2 story, 2300 sq ft, large cul-de-sac lot, lattice patio cover, fireplace, Bonus Room, ABC school
district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have any available units?
13751 E. Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cerritos, CA
.
What amenities does 13751 E. Palm St. have?
Some of 13751 E. Palm St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13751 E. Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
13751 E. Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13751 E. Palm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13751 E. Palm St. is pet friendly.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 13751 E. Palm St. offers parking.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13751 E. Palm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have a pool?
No, 13751 E. Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 13751 E. Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13751 E. Palm St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13751 E. Palm St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13751 E. Palm St. has units with air conditioning.
