Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13733 Destino Place
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:42 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13733 Destino Place
13733 Destino Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13733 Destino Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled home. Quiet neighborhood close to friendship park most desirable ABC school district for Gonzales elementary, Carmenita junior high and Cerritos high.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13733 Destino Place have any available units?
13733 Destino Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cerritos, CA
.
What amenities does 13733 Destino Place have?
Some of 13733 Destino Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13733 Destino Place currently offering any rent specials?
13733 Destino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13733 Destino Place pet-friendly?
No, 13733 Destino Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cerritos
.
Does 13733 Destino Place offer parking?
Yes, 13733 Destino Place offers parking.
Does 13733 Destino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13733 Destino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13733 Destino Place have a pool?
No, 13733 Destino Place does not have a pool.
Does 13733 Destino Place have accessible units?
Yes, 13733 Destino Place has accessible units.
Does 13733 Destino Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13733 Destino Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13733 Destino Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13733 Destino Place has units with air conditioning.
