Cerritos, CA
13225 Beach Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13225 Beach Street

13225 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13225 Beach Street have any available units?
13225 Beach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 13225 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
13225 Beach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13225 Beach Street pet-friendly?
No, 13225 Beach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13225 Beach Street offer parking?
Yes, 13225 Beach Street does offer parking.
Does 13225 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13225 Beach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13225 Beach Street have a pool?
Yes, 13225 Beach Street has a pool.
Does 13225 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 13225 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13225 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13225 Beach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13225 Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13225 Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
