12720 Cuesta St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
12720 Cuesta St
12720 Cuesta Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12720 Cuesta Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
12720 Cuesta St, Cerritos, CA is a single family home that contains 2,867 sq ft and was built in 1972. It contains 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home last sold for $770,000 in July 2004.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12720 Cuesta St have any available units?
12720 Cuesta St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cerritos, CA
.
What amenities does 12720 Cuesta St have?
Some of 12720 Cuesta St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 12720 Cuesta St currently offering any rent specials?
12720 Cuesta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 Cuesta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12720 Cuesta St is pet friendly.
Does 12720 Cuesta St offer parking?
Yes, 12720 Cuesta St does offer parking.
Does 12720 Cuesta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 Cuesta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 Cuesta St have a pool?
No, 12720 Cuesta St does not have a pool.
Does 12720 Cuesta St have accessible units?
No, 12720 Cuesta St does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 Cuesta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12720 Cuesta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12720 Cuesta St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12720 Cuesta St has units with air conditioning.
