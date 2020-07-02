All apartments in Cerritos
12516 Vicente Place

12516 Vicente Place
Location

12516 Vicente Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front one story unit with fenced patio yard, central air, one car garage and one open space for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Vicente Place have any available units?
12516 Vicente Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 12516 Vicente Place currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Vicente Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Vicente Place pet-friendly?
No, 12516 Vicente Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12516 Vicente Place offer parking?
Yes, 12516 Vicente Place offers parking.
Does 12516 Vicente Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Vicente Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Vicente Place have a pool?
No, 12516 Vicente Place does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Vicente Place have accessible units?
No, 12516 Vicente Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Vicente Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12516 Vicente Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12516 Vicente Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12516 Vicente Place has units with air conditioning.

