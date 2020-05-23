Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 12445 Dawn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
12445 Dawn Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12445 Dawn Lane
12445 Dawn Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
12445 Dawn Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
ABC
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
CERRITOS VILLAS CONDO * SINGLE STORY FRONT UNIT * 3 BEDROOMS 1.75 BATHROOMS * 1144 SQ FT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH RENT * ASSOCATION POOL, SPA, AND CLUBHOUSE * ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have any available units?
12445 Dawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cerritos, CA
.
What amenities does 12445 Dawn Lane have?
Some of 12445 Dawn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12445 Dawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12445 Dawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 Dawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cerritos
.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane offers parking.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane has a pool.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Similar Pages
Cerritos 1 Bedrooms
Cerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with Balcony
Cerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Covina, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Cerritos College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine