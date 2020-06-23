All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:44 AM

12445 Dawn Lane

12445 Dawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12445 Dawn Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
CERRITOS VILLAS CONDO * SINGLE STORY FRONT UNIT * 3 BEDROOMS 1.75 BATHROOMS * 1144 SQ FT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH RENT * ASSOCATION POOL, SPA, AND CLUBHOUSE * ABC SCHOOL DISTRICT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12445 Dawn Lane have any available units?
12445 Dawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12445 Dawn Lane have?
Some of 12445 Dawn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12445 Dawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12445 Dawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 Dawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane offers parking.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane has a pool.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 Dawn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12445 Dawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12445 Dawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
