Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities

1154 Fox River Way Ceres, 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms, near schools, shopping, and Hwy 99. Six month lease, then month to month thereafter. Tenants pay all utilities and renters insurance $15 per month. Matrix Property Services, DRE # 01918687