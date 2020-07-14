1154 Fox River Way Ceres, 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms, near schools, shopping, and Hwy 99. Six month lease, then month to month thereafter. Tenants pay all utilities and renters insurance $15 per month. Matrix Property Services, DRE # 01918687
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1154 Fox River Way have any available units?
1154 Fox River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ceres, CA.
Is 1154 Fox River Way currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Fox River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.