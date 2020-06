Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Quiet Cayucos Unit - Cozy one bedroom duplex rear apartment (front unit is owners' second home). Shared washer/dryer. Bathroom has shower only (no tub). Refrigerator and stove included - no dishwasher. Includes all utilities with a "not to exceed" cap; tenant responsible for their own cable/internet/phone. Parking is on the street when owners are in town, otherwise on left side of driveway. Rental amount is for one person only; additional $100/month for two people. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Call to schedule an appointment to view (805) 995-3643

Applications available online at:

www.seelyon.com



SeeLyon Rentals

48 South Ocean Avenue

Cayucos, CA 93430

(800) 995-3691 Toll-Free

CA DRE# 01197409



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3353770)