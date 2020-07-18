69130 Gerald Ford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub

Furnished, Long Term Lease. The Jardin De Leones senior community has wheelchair/handicap access with an elevator to access your upper floor unit and easy access to the Gym and amenities. This bright 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Double Master Suite condo has nice Mountain views from the enclosed Balcony. This complex is for the 55 and better community which features a Pool, Spa, Library, Exercise Room and Club House. Both bedrooms are master suites, one room has a King Bed and the other is a Queen. Washer and Dryer is located inside your condo. Shopping & Restaurants in the area for your convenience. The condo is turn-key furnished. Rental rate does not include utilities.