Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:22 AM

69130 Gerald Ford Drive

69130 Gerald Ford Drive · (760) 831-7009
Location

69130 Gerald Ford Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Furnished, Long Term Lease. The Jardin De Leones senior community has wheelchair/handicap access with an elevator to access your upper floor unit and easy access to the Gym and amenities. This bright 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Double Master Suite condo has nice Mountain views from the enclosed Balcony. This complex is for the 55 and better community which features a Pool, Spa, Library, Exercise Room and Club House. Both bedrooms are master suites, one room has a King Bed and the other is a Queen. Washer and Dryer is located inside your condo. Shopping & Restaurants in the area for your convenience. The condo is turn-key furnished. Rental rate does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have any available units?
69130 Gerald Ford Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have?
Some of 69130 Gerald Ford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69130 Gerald Ford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
69130 Gerald Ford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69130 Gerald Ford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive offer parking?
No, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive has a pool.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive has accessible units.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 69130 Gerald Ford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 69130 Gerald Ford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
