67265 Garbino Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
1 of 9
67265 Garbino Road
67265 Garbino Road
No Longer Available
Location
67265 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Turn key ,1mile to palm springs,close to shopping center and restaurant, and golf
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67265 Garbino Road have any available units?
67265 Garbino Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cathedral City, CA
.
Is 67265 Garbino Road currently offering any rent specials?
67265 Garbino Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67265 Garbino Road pet-friendly?
No, 67265 Garbino Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cathedral City
.
Does 67265 Garbino Road offer parking?
No, 67265 Garbino Road does not offer parking.
Does 67265 Garbino Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67265 Garbino Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67265 Garbino Road have a pool?
Yes, 67265 Garbino Road has a pool.
Does 67265 Garbino Road have accessible units?
No, 67265 Garbino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67265 Garbino Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 67265 Garbino Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67265 Garbino Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67265 Garbino Road does not have units with air conditioning.
