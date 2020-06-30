All apartments in Castro Valley
Find more places like Vista Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castro Valley, CA
/
Vista Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Vista Creek

22432 Center St · (510) 900-8295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castro Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
guest parking
lobby
Vista Creek Apartments where everyone loves to call home!

Enjoy the serenity and solitude from your own private balcony featuring views of wooded creek and plush landscaped courtyard. Truly A Nature Lovers Oasis! Choose from various "brand new" one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment home floor plans and lease options! If you would like to walk up to your apartment, a garden courtyard style home may be available for you! Come join our friendly and peaceful 50-unit apartment home community! Our controlled access environment provides safe everyday enjoyment at Vista Creek!



Vista Creek... A refreshing, comfortable concept in apartment living convenient to 580,680,238, bus, BART, Eden Medical Center 1.6 mi, Kaiser Hospital 2.4 mi, St John Hospital 1.5 mi, "The "580 Hub" Public Charter Schools K-8 & 9-12,minutes from major shopping malls, conveniently located near Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and more of the finest in shopping, dining, and entertainment in Castro Valley and surrounding Bay Areas!

Visit Vista Creek today and Allow us to welcome You to the Apartment Home and Community of Your Dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, and 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $550 Security Deposit OAC
Additional: Security Gate Remote Deposit $50 per remote; Holding Fee $250
Pets not allowed
restrictions: EMS & Companion Animal are exempt from no pets policy.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Creek have any available units?
Vista Creek has 2 units available starting at $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vista Creek have?
Some of Vista Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Creek pet-friendly?
No, Vista Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does Vista Creek offer parking?
Yes, Vista Creek offers parking.
Does Vista Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Creek have a pool?
No, Vista Creek does not have a pool.
Does Vista Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Creek has accessible units.
Does Vista Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Vista Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Vista Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leafy Grove Apartments
20019 San Miguel Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road
Castro Valley, CA 16925
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St
Castro Valley, CA 94546

Similar Pages

Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms
Castro Valley Apartments with BalconyCastro Valley Apartments with Parking
Castro Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA
Burlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity