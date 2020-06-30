Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub cable included granite counters microwave stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access accessible 24hr maintenance guest parking lobby

Vista Creek Apartments where everyone loves to call home!



Enjoy the serenity and solitude from your own private balcony featuring views of wooded creek and plush landscaped courtyard. Truly A Nature Lovers Oasis! Choose from various "brand new" one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment home floor plans and lease options! If you would like to walk up to your apartment, a garden courtyard style home may be available for you! Come join our friendly and peaceful 50-unit apartment home community! Our controlled access environment provides safe everyday enjoyment at Vista Creek!







Vista Creek... A refreshing, comfortable concept in apartment living convenient to 580,680,238, bus, BART, Eden Medical Center 1.6 mi, Kaiser Hospital 2.4 mi, St John Hospital 1.5 mi, "The "580 Hub" Public Charter Schools K-8 & 9-12,minutes from major shopping malls, conveniently located near Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and more of the finest in shopping, dining, and entertainment in Castro Valley and surrounding Bay Areas!



Visit Vista Creek today and Allow us to welcome You to the Apartment Home and Community of Your Dreams!