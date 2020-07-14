Quail Hill Apartments

Amenities
Quail Hills is a one and two bedroom apartment community in Castro Valley, CA. Our inviting community offers our residents great views of the natural surroundings, a swimming pool, a clubhouse, controlled access, a spa, close to public transportation, we accept credit card payments, and we have easy access to freeways. Step into one of our homes and you will find we feature air conditioning, extra storage, cable, satellite, microwave, washer, dryer, carpet, fireplace, patio, balcony, water, sewer, trash, vaulted ceiling, broadband internet access, dishwasher, garbage disposal, window coverings, ceiling fans, and tile floors. We have so much more in store for you. Call one of our leasing agents and set up a personal tour.