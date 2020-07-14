All apartments in Castro Valley
Castro Valley, CA
Quail Hill Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Quail Hill Apartments

20800 Lake Chabot Rd · (510) 369-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Castro Valley
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Hill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
parking
carport
lobby
package receiving
Quail Hills is a one and two bedroom apartment community in Castro Valley, CA. Our inviting community offers our residents great views of the natural surroundings, a swimming pool, a clubhouse, controlled access, a spa, close to public transportation, we accept credit card payments, and we have easy access to freeways. Step into one of our homes and you will find we feature air conditioning, extra storage, cable, satellite, microwave, washer, dryer, carpet, fireplace, patio, balcony, water, sewer, trash, vaulted ceiling, broadband internet access, dishwasher, garbage disposal, window coverings, ceiling fans, and tile floors. We have so much more in store for you. Call one of our leasing agents and set up a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $750-$850 (1 bedroom), $850-$950 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per apartment.
Storage Details: Each Apartment Has a storage on the patio 4X4X8

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Hill Apartments have any available units?
Quail Hill Apartments has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Quail Hill Apartments have?
Some of Quail Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Quail Hill Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does Quail Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Quail Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Quail Hill Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments has accessible units.
Does Quail Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Hill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
