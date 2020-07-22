All apartments in Castro Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:18 AM

Magnolia Grove

21019 Baker Road · (510) 399-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA 16925

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout. Every unit has a Washer and Dryer, and a spacious, welcoming floor plan. Garage Parking, Secured Entry. Just moments away from dining, shopping, and freeway access. Walking distance to BART and Eden Hospital. Fitness Center on site.
Select units wheelchair accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee $40 per applicant over 18
Deposit: Standard Security Deposit $1000
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required.
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Grove have any available units?
Magnolia Grove has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Magnolia Grove have?
Some of Magnolia Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Grove pet-friendly?
No, Magnolia Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does Magnolia Grove offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Grove offers parking.
Does Magnolia Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Grove have a pool?
No, Magnolia Grove does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia Grove has accessible units.
Does Magnolia Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Magnolia Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, Magnolia Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
