Magnolia Grove

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout. Every unit has a Washer and Dryer, and a spacious, welcoming floor plan. Garage Parking, Secured Entry. Just moments away from dining, shopping, and freeway access. Walking distance to BART and Eden Hospital. Fitness Center on site.

Select units wheelchair accessible.