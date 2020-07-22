Magnolia Grove

Amenities
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout. Every unit has a Washer and Dryer, and a spacious, welcoming floor plan. Garage Parking, Secured Entry. Just moments away from dining, shopping, and freeway access. Walking distance to BART and Eden Hospital. Fitness Center on site.
Select units wheelchair accessible.