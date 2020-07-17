All apartments in Castro Valley
Leafy Grove Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:13 AM

Leafy Grove Apartments

20019 San Miguel Ave · (510) 800-6934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20019 San Miguel Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Leafy Grove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Leafy Grove is a quiet community in the heart of Castro Valley, Leafy Grove is set back from the street and surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Our quaint community is located at 20019 San Miguel Avenue. We are a short walk to downtown shopping, markets, recreational areas, BART and award winning schools. We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to meet all of your needs now and in the future. Our apartment homes boast modern upgrades including laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and so much more. For your convenience we offer 2 laundry facilities, sparkling swimming pool and an abundance of on-site parking.
Leafy Grove has professional management available 7 days a week to offer an exceptional quality of life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
restrictions: The maximum allowed weight limit for any pet shall not exceed 75 lbs when fully grown.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Leafy Grove Apartments have any available units?
Leafy Grove Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castro Valley, CA.
What amenities does Leafy Grove Apartments have?
Some of Leafy Grove Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Leafy Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Leafy Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Leafy Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Leafy Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Leafy Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Leafy Grove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Leafy Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Leafy Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Leafy Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Leafy Grove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Leafy Grove Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
