Leafy Grove Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Leafy Grove is a quiet community in the heart of Castro Valley, Leafy Grove is set back from the street and surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Our quaint community is located at 20019 San Miguel Avenue. We are a short walk to downtown shopping, markets, recreational areas, BART and award winning schools. We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to meet all of your needs now and in the future. Our apartment homes boast modern upgrades including laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and so much more. For your convenience we offer 2 laundry facilities, sparkling swimming pool and an abundance of on-site parking.

Leafy Grove has professional management available 7 days a week to offer an exceptional quality of life.