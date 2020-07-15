21896 Baywood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! 2 bed/1 bath - Beautiful Single level, 2 bdrm, 1 bath Home located in Castro Valley, Ca. This newly remodeled home features tiled flooring in entry New light fixtures throughout, New flooring and Plush Carpet throughout, Kitchen Features a full remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, New Granite Counter tops with New Cabinets, added pantry. Home also features new double pane windows throughout, Laundry room with washer/ Dryer Hook ups and overhead storage space. This home comes with a private, enclosed (detached) 2 car garage Large fenced backyard with separate bonus room, perfect for that man cave or she shed! Landscaper included. Close to shopping, dining and 580/238 Freeways!! Renter’s insurance required



No Pets Allowed



