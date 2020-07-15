All apartments in Castro Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

21896 Baywood Avenue

21896 Baywood Avenue · (510) 352-6310 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21896 Baywood Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21896 Baywood Avenue · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! 2 bed/1 bath - Beautiful Single level, 2 bdrm, 1 bath Home located in Castro Valley, Ca. This newly remodeled home features tiled flooring in entry New light fixtures throughout, New flooring and Plush Carpet throughout, Kitchen Features a full remodel with all new stainless steel appliances, New Granite Counter tops with New Cabinets, added pantry. Home also features new double pane windows throughout, Laundry room with washer/ Dryer Hook ups and overhead storage space. This home comes with a private, enclosed (detached) 2 car garage Large fenced backyard with separate bonus room, perfect for that man cave or she shed! Landscaper included. Close to shopping, dining and 580/238 Freeways!! Renter’s insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have any available units?
21896 Baywood Avenue has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21896 Baywood Avenue have?
Some of 21896 Baywood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21896 Baywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21896 Baywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21896 Baywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21896 Baywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21896 Baywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21896 Baywood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
