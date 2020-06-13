Apartment List
30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA

Finding an apartment in Castaic that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
29070 Saint Tropez Place
29070 Saint Tropez Place, Castaic, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2892 sqft
29070 Saint Tropez Place Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! Castaic 5 Bedroom Home! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Hillcrest Parkway and Cannes Place in the city of Castaic. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,895 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
31405 Arena Drive
31405 Arena Drive, Castaic, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1933 sqft
*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.
Results within 5 miles of Castaic
15 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
24565 Town Center Dr
24565 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
788 sqft
? Professionally cleaned ? Self Check-in ? In Unit Washer + Dryer ? Key less Entry ? Free WiFi ? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet ? 2, 50-55 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and

1 Unit Available
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.
Results within 10 miles of Castaic
5 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
17 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
671 sqft
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space. Available May 8th.
City Guide for Castaic, CA

“We smoke in stairwells / kiss in Castaic hills / and my baby is made of love." (John Goraj, “Horse and Home”)

With many of its residents dabbling in media, designs, and arts, it seems that Castaic, CA is the breeding ground of artists. A predominantly white-collar town, this place is full of character and has a social structure that makes it conducive to academic excellence. If that grabs your attention, let’s get right down to the task of finding you a suitable place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Castaic, CA

Finding an apartment in Castaic that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

