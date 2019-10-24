Amenities
This spacious Two bedroom, Two bath lower unit has a small private backyard/patio and gate entrance, ready for you to move in 10/11
For a limited time we are offering a MOVE IN SPECIAL of $200 OFF plus a low deposit of $500*on approved credit. *Photos may not be of the available unit.
Located in the Casa de Oro neighborhood at the foot of Mt Helix, just off the 94 and 125 freeways. Our community conveniently offers shopping, banks, post office, a library, coffee shops, plenty of restaurants and so much more. Twenty minutes from downtown San Diego and a few minutes from Rancho San Diego where you can find Target, Ross, more shops and a movie theater!
At Helix Square we offer a year-round outdoor pool, BBQ and Picnic area, 3 Pet waste stations and On-site laundry with parks and hiking trails near by. We are pet friendly with pet deposit and $30 pet rent so call or email now to book your visit to see your new home!
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Lease Duration: 13 Months
Deposit: $500 and $30 app fee
Pets Policy: Pet friendly with deposit and rent
FEATURES
Range / Oven
Garbage disposal
Heat: Radiant
Ceiling fans & wall A/C unit
New Paint and accent colored walls
Water, sewer, trash paid
Private backyard/patio
COMMUNITY FEATURES
______________________________________
Shared Laundry on-site
BBQ and picnic area
Sparkling pool
3 convenient pet waste stations
For More Information Please email:
info@helix.papinc.com
Helix Square Apartments
3827 Conrad Dr
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Office Hours: Monday-Wednesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Thursday-Friday 2pm-6pm
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/spring-valley-ca?lid=12658072
(RLNE5202083)