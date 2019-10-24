All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like Helix Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
Helix Square
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

Helix Square

3827 Conrad Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3827 Conrad Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This spacious Two bedroom, Two bath lower unit has a small private backyard/patio and gate entrance, ready for you to move in 10/11

For a limited time we are offering a MOVE IN SPECIAL of $200 OFF plus a low deposit of $500*on approved credit. *Photos may not be of the available unit.

Located in the Casa de Oro neighborhood at the foot of Mt Helix, just off the 94 and 125 freeways. Our community conveniently offers shopping, banks, post office, a library, coffee shops, plenty of restaurants and so much more. Twenty minutes from downtown San Diego and a few minutes from Rancho San Diego where you can find Target, Ross, more shops and a movie theater!

At Helix Square we offer a year-round outdoor pool, BBQ and Picnic area, 3 Pet waste stations and On-site laundry with parks and hiking trails near by. We are pet friendly with pet deposit and $30 pet rent so call or email now to book your visit to see your new home!

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Lease Duration: 13 Months
Deposit: $500 and $30 app fee
Pets Policy: Pet friendly with deposit and rent

FEATURES

Range / Oven
Garbage disposal
Heat: Radiant
Ceiling fans & wall A/C unit
New Paint and accent colored walls
Water, sewer, trash paid
Private backyard/patio

COMMUNITY FEATURES
______________________________________
Shared Laundry on-site
BBQ and picnic area
Sparkling pool
3 convenient pet waste stations

For More Information Please email:
info@helix.papinc.com
Helix Square Apartments
3827 Conrad Dr
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Office Hours: Monday-Wednesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Thursday-Friday 2pm-6pm
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/spring-valley-ca?lid=12658072

(RLNE5202083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Helix Square have any available units?
Helix Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does Helix Square have?
Some of Helix Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Helix Square currently offering any rent specials?
Helix Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Helix Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Helix Square is pet friendly.
Does Helix Square offer parking?
Yes, Helix Square offers parking.
Does Helix Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Helix Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Helix Square have a pool?
Yes, Helix Square has a pool.
Does Helix Square have accessible units?
No, Helix Square does not have accessible units.
Does Helix Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Helix Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Helix Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Helix Square has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College