9860 Dale Ave. #B10

Completely Renovated 1 Bed/1 Bath SPACIOUS Condo! - This condo has just been recently renovated to a sleek and modern look! It's a 1 bed/1 bath unit with a total of 600 sq. ft. with an OPEN layout that makes the kitchen/living area feel HUGE. The home has grayish laminate wood flooring throughout along with neutral wall colors perfect for you to decorate as you please. The bedroom is also very spacious and has a walk-in closet with access to both the bathroom vanity area and the hallway. The shower is beautifully tiled with a modern glass door. This unit makes great use of space and has nothing but storage. The kitchen cabinets have all storage space, as well as two linen closets on each side of the home. The kitchen is elongated, thus creating a ton of counter space for you. This home has a window AC unit and big windows creating lots of natural light.



This unit comes with one assigned parking space, however, you are able to purchase another space from the HOA for an additional low fee. The Helix De Oro HOA includes: a beautiful pool perfect for summer San Diego days and laundry facilities in the middle (close to the unit). This HOA is beautiful and really gives you a peaceful San Diego vibe. This property is located only a couple minutes from the 94 freeway, perfect to quickly jump on and head to work, downtown, the beach, or wherever your heart desires!



Due to upgrades, this condo is going to go FAST, so call/text Jessica and schedule a showing ASAP!



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



