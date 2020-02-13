All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 9860 Dale Ave. #B10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
9860 Dale Ave. #B10
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

9860 Dale Ave. #B10

9860 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9860 Dale Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Completely Renovated 1 Bed/1 Bath SPACIOUS Condo! - This condo has just been recently renovated to a sleek and modern look! It's a 1 bed/1 bath unit with a total of 600 sq. ft. with an OPEN layout that makes the kitchen/living area feel HUGE. The home has grayish laminate wood flooring throughout along with neutral wall colors perfect for you to decorate as you please. The bedroom is also very spacious and has a walk-in closet with access to both the bathroom vanity area and the hallway. The shower is beautifully tiled with a modern glass door. This unit makes great use of space and has nothing but storage. The kitchen cabinets have all storage space, as well as two linen closets on each side of the home. The kitchen is elongated, thus creating a ton of counter space for you. This home has a window AC unit and big windows creating lots of natural light.

This unit comes with one assigned parking space, however, you are able to purchase another space from the HOA for an additional low fee. The Helix De Oro HOA includes: a beautiful pool perfect for summer San Diego days and laundry facilities in the middle (close to the unit). This HOA is beautiful and really gives you a peaceful San Diego vibe. This property is located only a couple minutes from the 94 freeway, perfect to quickly jump on and head to work, downtown, the beach, or wherever your heart desires!

Due to upgrades, this condo is going to go FAST, so call/text Jessica and schedule a showing ASAP!

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5498471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have any available units?
9860 Dale Ave. #B10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have?
Some of 9860 Dale Ave. #B10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 currently offering any rent specials?
9860 Dale Ave. #B10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 is pet friendly.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 offer parking?
Yes, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 offers parking.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have a pool?
Yes, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 has a pool.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have accessible units?
No, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9860 Dale Ave. #B10 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College