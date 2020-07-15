All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated July 15 2020

9247 Brookside Circle

9247 Brookside Circle · (619) 569-0615
Location

9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9247 Brookside Circle · Avail. Aug 14

$2,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees. This home has Abundant natural sunlight and a lovely Breeze! Home features oak flooring, Modern Custom Light Fixtures, LED ceiling lights with dinmers, ceiling fans in every room , New powerful AC recently installed, Mirrored closets in 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with vanity and storage area. Sliding glass door in master bedroom conveniently opens to the back yard. Bathroom recently remodeled, new tile and vanity area. Lots of storage, linens closet, and a 1 car garage with storage rack and table. Cozy side yard covered patio with grill and table, Landscaping with artificial grass to save on water, green all year long, Beautiful custom kitchen design with new tile floors and abdundant cabinetry. Staneless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included, Must see in person Located close to freeway access, shopping, and schools
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

