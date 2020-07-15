Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees. This home has Abundant natural sunlight and a lovely Breeze! Home features oak flooring, Modern Custom Light Fixtures, LED ceiling lights with dinmers, ceiling fans in every room , New powerful AC recently installed, Mirrored closets in 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with vanity and storage area. Sliding glass door in master bedroom conveniently opens to the back yard. Bathroom recently remodeled, new tile and vanity area. Lots of storage, linens closet, and a 1 car garage with storage rack and table. Cozy side yard covered patio with grill and table, Landscaping with artificial grass to save on water, green all year long, Beautiful custom kitchen design with new tile floors and abdundant cabinetry. Staneless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included, Must see in person Located close to freeway access, shopping, and schools

Contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for a showing



