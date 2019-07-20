All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

4861 Sunrise Valley Dr.

4861 Sunrise Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4861 Sunrise Valley Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 92020
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home in El Cajon with a 2-car garage and plenty of off street parking.

This home has carpet, tile and vinyl flooing, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

There is a family room with a wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are provided in the home (as-is), fenced backyard with a patio. The plush landscaping is maintained by gardener service.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4037260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have any available units?
4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have?
Some of 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4861 Sunrise Valley Dr. has units with air conditioning.
