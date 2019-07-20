4861 Sunrise Valley Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home in El Cajon with a 2-car garage and plenty of off street parking.



This home has carpet, tile and vinyl flooing, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



There is a family room with a wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are provided in the home (as-is), fenced backyard with a patio. The plush landscaping is maintained by gardener service.



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4037260)