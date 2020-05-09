4343 Resmar Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home La Mesa - Single Story Home in the foothills of Mt. Helix with a 2-car garage and amazing views.



This beautiful home has carpet, bamboo and vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There are washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room.



The family room has a wood burning fireplace for those chilly nights. Home has forced heating. Private fenced backyard. Owner to pay for water softener service.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupants



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



