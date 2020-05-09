All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 4343 Resmar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
4343 Resmar Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4343 Resmar Rd

4343 Resmar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4343 Resmar Road, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home La Mesa - Single Story Home in the foothills of Mt. Helix with a 2-car garage and amazing views.

This beautiful home has carpet, bamboo and vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There are washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room.

The family room has a wood burning fireplace for those chilly nights. Home has forced heating. Private fenced backyard. Owner to pay for water softener service.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Resmar Rd have any available units?
4343 Resmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 4343 Resmar Rd have?
Some of 4343 Resmar Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Resmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Resmar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Resmar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Resmar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Resmar Rd does offer parking.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Resmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd have a pool?
No, 4343 Resmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 4343 Resmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Resmar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4343 Resmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4343 Resmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College