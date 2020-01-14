All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4104 Camino Paz, Unit B

4104 Camino Paz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4104 Camino Paz, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fabulous 1 Bed / 1 Bath Upper Level Flat in Spring Valley! - Upper Level Flat Features:

- Top Floor
- Spacious Master Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Large Private Backyard Deck Off Living Area
- Gorgeous Treetop Views
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Electric Cook-Top, Toaster Oven, Microwave
- Washer & Dryer Hookups Available
- Option for Partially Furnished
- Parking: 1 Car
- Private Stairway and Entrance Away From Main House
...and more

Lease Terms:

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: NOW
- Rent $1,395/mo
- Security deposit: $1,395
- SHARED WIFI AND CABLE AVAILABLE
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- No pets allowed
- Parking: 1 Car In Driveway (Additional Street Parking)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5316155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have any available units?
4104 Camino Paz, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have?
Some of 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Camino Paz, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B offers parking.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have a pool?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Camino Paz, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
