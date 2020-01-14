4104 Camino Paz, Unit B

Amenities

Fabulous 1 Bed / 1 Bath Upper Level Flat in Spring Valley! - Upper Level Flat Features:



- Top Floor

- Spacious Master Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Large Private Backyard Deck Off Living Area

- Gorgeous Treetop Views

- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Electric Cook-Top, Toaster Oven, Microwave

- Washer & Dryer Hookups Available

- Option for Partially Furnished

- Parking: 1 Car

- Private Stairway and Entrance Away From Main House

...and more



Lease Terms:



- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

- One year lease, converts month-to-month

- Property available to move-in: NOW

- Rent $1,395/mo

- Security deposit: $1,395

- SHARED WIFI AND CABLE AVAILABLE

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy

- No smoking permitted in the premises

- No pets allowed

- Parking: 1 Car In Driveway (Additional Street Parking)



No Pets Allowed



