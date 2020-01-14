4104 Camino Paz, Unit B

Amenities
Fabulous 1 Bed / 1 Bath Upper Level Flat in Spring Valley! - Upper Level Flat Features:
- Top Floor
- Spacious Master Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Large Private Backyard Deck Off Living Area
- Gorgeous Treetop Views
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Electric Cook-Top, Toaster Oven, Microwave
- Washer & Dryer Hookups Available
- Option for Partially Furnished
- Parking: 1 Car
- Private Stairway and Entrance Away From Main House
...and more
Lease Terms:
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: NOW
- Rent $1,395/mo
- Security deposit: $1,395
- SHARED WIFI AND CABLE AVAILABLE
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- No pets allowed
- Parking: 1 Car In Driveway (Additional Street Parking)
