All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 3648 S Bonita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
3648 S Bonita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3648 S Bonita

3648 South Bonita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3648 South Bonita Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located in the heart of Casa de Oro, this roomy, ground floor unit offers a short walk to shops, restaurants and picturesque parks as well as quick access to Downtown La Mesa Village, Grossmont Center, Rancho San Diego, and College Grove via Highway 94, 125, and Hwy 8. MTS public transportation is just a block away with access to trolley station on Spring St. in La Mesa

Large kitchen with newer appliances (inc. gas stove)

Spacious eat-in dining area

Convenient laundry hook-ups in the unit

Fenced, secure yard with large, lockable storage shed

Reserved off-street parking

Trash included with rent

This is a no smoking no section 8 property. Small pet considered with owners approval.

Please drive by or map it to determine if this location is suitable to your needs.
If interested, an application can be printed from our website . Pages 3 and 4 explain the criteria and qualifications for renting from us. Deposit is $1,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 S Bonita have any available units?
3648 S Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 3648 S Bonita have?
Some of 3648 S Bonita's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 S Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
3648 S Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 S Bonita pet-friendly?
Yes, 3648 S Bonita is pet friendly.
Does 3648 S Bonita offer parking?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not offer parking.
Does 3648 S Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 S Bonita have a pool?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 3648 S Bonita have accessible units?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 S Bonita have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 S Bonita have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 S Bonita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix 3 BedroomsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Garages
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Parking
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College