3648 S Bonita

Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located in the heart of Casa de Oro, this roomy, ground floor unit offers a short walk to shops, restaurants and picturesque parks as well as quick access to Downtown La Mesa Village, Grossmont Center, Rancho San Diego, and College Grove via Highway 94, 125, and Hwy 8. MTS public transportation is just a block away with access to trolley station on Spring St. in La Mesa



Large kitchen with newer appliances (inc. gas stove)



Spacious eat-in dining area



Convenient laundry hook-ups in the unit



Fenced, secure yard with large, lockable storage shed



Reserved off-street parking



Trash included with rent



This is a no smoking no section 8 property. Small pet considered with owners approval.



Please drive by or map it to determine if this location is suitable to your needs.

If interested, an application can be printed from our website . Pages 3 and 4 explain the criteria and qualifications for renting from us. Deposit is $1,500.