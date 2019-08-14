Rent Calculator
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1350 Windmill Road
1350 Windmill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1350 Windmill Road, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 92019
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Open Layout, Nice side and back backyard.
1350 Windwill Rd. El Cajon, CA 92019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1350 Windmill Road have any available units?
1350 Windmill Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
.
What amenities does 1350 Windmill Road have?
Some of 1350 Windmill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1350 Windmill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Windmill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Windmill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Windmill Road is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Windmill Road offer parking?
No, 1350 Windmill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Windmill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Windmill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Windmill Road have a pool?
No, 1350 Windmill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Windmill Road have accessible units?
No, 1350 Windmill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Windmill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Windmill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Windmill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 Windmill Road has units with air conditioning.
