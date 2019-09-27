All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 1182 Crystal Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
1182 Crystal Ln
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:06 PM

1182 Crystal Ln

1182 Crystal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1182 Crystal Lane, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 92020
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 14 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Crystal Ln have any available units?
1182 Crystal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 1182 Crystal Ln have?
Some of 1182 Crystal Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Crystal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Crystal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Crystal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln offer parking?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln has a pool.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have accessible units?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College