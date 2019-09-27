Rent Calculator
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
1182 Crystal Ln
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:06 PM
1182 Crystal Ln
1182 Crystal Lane
Location
1182 Crystal Lane, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 92020
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 14 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have any available units?
1182 Crystal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
.
What amenities does 1182 Crystal Ln have?
Some of 1182 Crystal Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1182 Crystal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Crystal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Crystal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln offer parking?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln has a pool.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have accessible units?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 Crystal Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Crystal Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Crystal Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
