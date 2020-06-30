All apartments in Carson
Location

849 East Victoria Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in the Victoria Townhomes development just across Cal State Dominguez Hills and the Stub Hub Center. Newly painted interior. New laminate flooring throughout main floor. Granite kitchen countertop. Updated fireplace. Laundry room located in the main floor. Completely secured and gated complex with community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 E Victoria Street have any available units?
849 E Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 849 E Victoria Street have?
Some of 849 E Victoria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 E Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
849 E Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 E Victoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 849 E Victoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 849 E Victoria Street offer parking?
No, 849 E Victoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 849 E Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 E Victoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 E Victoria Street have a pool?
Yes, 849 E Victoria Street has a pool.
Does 849 E Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 849 E Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 849 E Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 E Victoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 849 E Victoria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 E Victoria Street does not have units with air conditioning.

