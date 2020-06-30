Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in the Victoria Townhomes development just across Cal State Dominguez Hills and the Stub Hub Center. Newly painted interior. New laminate flooring throughout main floor. Granite kitchen countertop. Updated fireplace. Laundry room located in the main floor. Completely secured and gated complex with community pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 849 E Victoria Street have any available units?
849 E Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 849 E Victoria Street have?
Some of 849 E Victoria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 E Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
849 E Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.