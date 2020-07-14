All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 552 E. Carson Street, #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
552 E. Carson Street, #208
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

552 E. Carson Street, #208

552 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

552 East Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This is a newer modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the beautiful VEO Community complex. Experience hotel style amenities with ample parking in this luxurious condo community. This unit features large living area with engineered flooring and an abundance of natural sunlight. Two good sized bedrooms with carpet and The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Fully gated complex with secure access to the units. Condo has its own patio/fireplace area and you will have full access to the clubhouse and pool. Conveniently located next to freeways, hospitals, grocery stores and the Cinemax. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have any available units?
552 E. Carson Street, #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have?
Some of 552 E. Carson Street, #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 E. Carson Street, #208 currently offering any rent specials?
552 E. Carson Street, #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 E. Carson Street, #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 is pet friendly.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 offer parking?
Yes, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 offers parking.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have a pool?
Yes, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 has a pool.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have accessible units?
No, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 E. Carson Street, #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 E. Carson Street, #208 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson Apartments with GymCarson Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles