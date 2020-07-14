552 E. Carson Street, #208

Amenities

This is a newer modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the beautiful VEO Community complex. Experience hotel style amenities with ample parking in this luxurious condo community. This unit features large living area with engineered flooring and an abundance of natural sunlight. Two good sized bedrooms with carpet and The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Fully gated complex with secure access to the units. Condo has its own patio/fireplace area and you will have full access to the clubhouse and pool. Conveniently located next to freeways, hospitals, grocery stores and the Cinemax. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Pets considered.