526 W 218th Place

2017 new construction. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, inside laundry room. 2 of the bedrooms are Master Bedrooms. Easy to clean with High-quality laminate flooring throughout. Large Kitchen with Corian counter-tops, custom cabinets with plenty of storage, stainless-steel stove and hood. Open & modern floor plan with Kitchen open to Dining Room and Family Room. Central air & heat. Large air-conditioning unit to keep you cool in the Summer. Tankless water heater so you never run out of water. Desert landscaping to conserve water and reduce maintenance. Plenty of parking. Street does not pass through (no outlet) so the traffic is minimal. A short distance to 110 & 405 freeways.