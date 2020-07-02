All apartments in Carson
526 W 218th Place

526 West 218th Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 West 218th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
2017 new construction. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, inside laundry room. 2 of the bedrooms are Master Bedrooms. Easy to clean with High-quality laminate flooring throughout. Large Kitchen with Corian counter-tops, custom cabinets with plenty of storage, stainless-steel stove and hood. Open & modern floor plan with Kitchen open to Dining Room and Family Room. Central air & heat. Large air-conditioning unit to keep you cool in the Summer. Tankless water heater so you never run out of water. Desert landscaping to conserve water and reduce maintenance. Plenty of parking. Street does not pass through (no outlet) so the traffic is minimal. A short distance to 110 & 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 W 218th Place have any available units?
526 W 218th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 526 W 218th Place have?
Some of 526 W 218th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 W 218th Place currently offering any rent specials?
526 W 218th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 W 218th Place pet-friendly?
No, 526 W 218th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 526 W 218th Place offer parking?
Yes, 526 W 218th Place offers parking.
Does 526 W 218th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 W 218th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 W 218th Place have a pool?
No, 526 W 218th Place does not have a pool.
Does 526 W 218th Place have accessible units?
No, 526 W 218th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 526 W 218th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 W 218th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 W 218th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 W 218th Place has units with air conditioning.

