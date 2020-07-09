All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 352 East 236th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
352 East 236th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

352 East 236th Street

352 E 236th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

352 E 236th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 352 East 236th Street, Carson, CA 90745

- Rent: $2,295/mo
- Deposit: $3,000 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 900 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Ground floor unit
- Gas stove/oven Included
- New vinyl plank flooring in bedrooms
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms
- New quarts kitchen counter-tops
- New Paint
- New lighting fixtures
- New faucets
- 2 Car Garage Included
- Utilities Included: Trash
- $100/mo for water is to be paid by tenant

*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 9/04/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 East 236th Street have any available units?
352 East 236th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 352 East 236th Street have?
Some of 352 East 236th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 East 236th Street currently offering any rent specials?
352 East 236th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 East 236th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 East 236th Street is pet friendly.
Does 352 East 236th Street offer parking?
Yes, 352 East 236th Street offers parking.
Does 352 East 236th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 East 236th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 East 236th Street have a pool?
No, 352 East 236th Street does not have a pool.
Does 352 East 236th Street have accessible units?
No, 352 East 236th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 East 236th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 East 236th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 East 236th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 East 236th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles