325 W Carson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Unit #4 is located on the ground level in the 325 building of the complex. You will enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls. The living room is open to the kitchen with white

cabinets, stainless steel sink, and white freestanding gas range. Both bedrooms have neutral carpet and ample closet space for

storage. On site laundry is located at the rear of the complex and is easy access from the unit. One assigned covered parking

space with a storage cabinet above. Centrally located to grocery stores, freeways, medical facilities, and more! Owner pays

water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity. Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 for more details.