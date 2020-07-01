All apartments in Carson
325 W Carson Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

325 W Carson Street

325 West Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 West Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Unit #4 is located on the ground level in the 325 building of the complex. You will enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls. The living room is open to the kitchen with white
cabinets, stainless steel sink, and white freestanding gas range. Both bedrooms have neutral carpet and ample closet space for
storage. On site laundry is located at the rear of the complex and is easy access from the unit. One assigned covered parking
space with a storage cabinet above. Centrally located to grocery stores, freeways, medical facilities, and more! Owner pays
water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity. Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 W Carson Street have any available units?
325 W Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 325 W Carson Street have?
Some of 325 W Carson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 W Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 W Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 325 W Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 W Carson Street offers parking.
Does 325 W Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W Carson Street have a pool?
No, 325 W Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 W Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 325 W Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 W Carson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 W Carson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

