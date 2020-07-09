319 E 181st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$2,400- 3 Bed/ 1 Bath, enclosed patio with laundry, attached garage, large fenced yard in the heart of Carson within walking distance of CSUDH. Quick access to the 405, 110 and 91 freeways, near the Southbay Pavilion Shopping Center.