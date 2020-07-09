All apartments in Carson
319 E 181st Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM

319 E 181st Street

319 East 181st Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 East 181st Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2,400- 3 Bed/ 1 Bath, enclosed patio with laundry, attached garage, large fenced yard in the heart of Carson within walking distance of CSUDH. Quick access to the 405, 110 and 91 freeways, near the Southbay Pavilion Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 E 181st Street have any available units?
319 E 181st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 319 E 181st Street have?
Some of 319 E 181st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 E 181st Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 E 181st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 E 181st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 E 181st Street is pet friendly.
Does 319 E 181st Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 E 181st Street offers parking.
Does 319 E 181st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 E 181st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 E 181st Street have a pool?
No, 319 E 181st Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 E 181st Street have accessible units?
No, 319 E 181st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 E 181st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 E 181st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 E 181st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 E 181st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

