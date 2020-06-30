All apartments in Carson
3 Eastridge Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

3 Eastridge Ln

3 Eastridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3 Eastridge Lane, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the city of Carson. All new wood and tile floors throughout. Large attached 2 1/2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5609728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Eastridge Ln have any available units?
3 Eastridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 3 Eastridge Ln have?
Some of 3 Eastridge Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Eastridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3 Eastridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Eastridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Eastridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3 Eastridge Ln offers parking.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Eastridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln have a pool?
No, 3 Eastridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 3 Eastridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Eastridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Eastridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Eastridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

