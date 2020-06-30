3 Eastridge Ln

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the city of Carson. All new wood and tile floors throughout. Large attached 2 1/2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.



